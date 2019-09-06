West Hollywood Pot Seller Sues Over 'Capricious' Licensing

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A West Hollywood medical marijuana dispensary has filed suit in California state court against the city over its refusal to license the dispensary for recreational marijuana sales, alleging its rightful entitlement to a license was derailed by “personal bias” inside city hall. In a 23-page petition filed Wednesday, Farmacy Collective, which does business as MedMen WeHo, alleges it is legally entitled to get priority for a license to sell marijuana for recreational use in West Hollywood because it had been legal operating as a medical marijuana dispensary in the city for years when Golden State residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS