Womble Bond Boosts Product Liability Group In Atlanta

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson has bolstered its Atlanta office with a new litigator in its product liability practice brought over from Greenberg Traurig LLP, the firm announced Friday. Sara Tucker, who spent nine years at Greenberg Traurig, joined Womble Bond as a partner starting Thursday, bringing her experience with medical device and pharmaceutical litigation to the firm, Womble Bond said in a statement. She told Law360 on Friday that she came to Womble Bond to grow her own practice and develop her client base, saying she feels she has a natural synergy with the firm’s already-deep bench in the product liability litigation and...

