NLRB Wraps Up Busy Summer With A Flurry Of Rulings

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board’s Republican majority capped off a busy summer with a spate of employer-friendly decisions touching on unilateral contract changes, employers’ property rights and disputes over bargaining unit scope, adding an exclamation point to a four-month run that reshaped the labor law landscape. Over dissents from the board's lone Democrat, the NLRB's three Republicans have handed down six precedent-shifting decisions since June — and observers say the business community batted a thousand. "This is an extraordinary run of decisions that are really, mostly favorable to employers," said Sherman & Howard LLC attorney Patrick Scully, who advises businesses on...

