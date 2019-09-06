Attys Nab $5.5M In Fees After $38M Gun Defect Settlement

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A $38 million deal between Brazilian gun manufacturer Forjas Taurus SA and a class of consumers that claims its pistols were prone to misfiring has been approved, with the plaintiffs’ attorneys to receive an additional $5.5 million in fees. In an order entered Friday, U.S. District Judge Edwin G. Torres said he was convinced the settlement was a good deal for both sides and was negotiated in good faith. After preliminarily approving the deal in March, Friday’s order gave it his final stamp of approval following a fairness hearing last month. Judge Torres, who noted that both sides “engaged in voluminous...

