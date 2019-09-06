Edibles Co. Sees TM Claims Tossed Over Pot's Illegal Status

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A marijuana edibles maker can’t challenge a federally registered trademark because the products it sells are illegal under federal law, a California federal judge ruled Friday. In a 34-page order, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer tossed out Kiva Brands Inc.’s counterclaims in a lawsuit brought by Kiva Health Brands Inc. alleging that the edibles maker infringed its trademark rights by selling "Kiva"-branded cannabis-infused chocolate and candy. KBI had sought to cancel Kiva Health’s registered trademark of “Kiva” for food, but the judge refused Friday, finding that the edibles maker failed to show that its earlier use of the name entitled...

