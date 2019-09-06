Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dissenting 2nd Circ. Judges Blast Conn.'s Booze 'Cartel' Law

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A split Second Circuit on Friday declined to rehear en banc a suit challenging a Connecticut law controlling alcohol pricing in the state, though dissenting judges ripped into the majority's denial, saying the move deters competition and allows "de facto state-sanctioned cartels of alcohol wholesalers" to inflate prices.

A Second Circuit panel upheld the Connecticut Liquor Control Act in February, rejecting a wine retailer's arguments that the law's restrictions — calling on wholesalers to announce their prices at the beginning of the month and hold them there — were in violation of antitrust law. The month after the ruling, plaintiff Connecticut Fine Wine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®