Navigating Recent State Efforts To Limit Use Of Noncompetes

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Joining a growing list of states, New Hampshire and Maine have passed laws laws effective on Sept. 8 and 18, respectively, limiting employers’ ability to enter into noncompete agreements with employees. This includes efforts to ban agreements entered into by low-wage workers (with a varied wage threshold by state), require preemployment disclosure during the hiring process of any noncompete requirements, impose time and geographic limitations and even ban use of noncompete agreements entirely (like in California). Navigating the varied restrictions on the use of noncompete agreements for the estimated 30 million American employees and independent contractors subject to these agreements[1] is becoming a...

