NY Judge Who Said She Was Suspended For Obesity Has Died

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A New York judge who alleged the state court system discriminated against her because of her medical conditions, including obesity, has died, her lawyers told the court on Friday. Elizabeth Shollenberger had claimed in a suit that her supervisors violated the Americans With Disabilities Act and New York state human rights laws by suspending her in the hopes that she would either quit or "get sick and die.” According to a message apparently posted online by her husband, Judge Shollenberger had been intermittently hospitalized since June due to respiratory problems and then contracted an infection on Labor Day, which she was...

