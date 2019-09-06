Shkreli Claims Ex-Investor's Son Duped Him Into Debt Note

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Imprisoned former hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli sued the son of a former investor in Manhattan federal court on Friday, claiming he was roped into an agreement to repay the investor's losses that is void under New York law. Shkreli is serving a seven-year prison sentence for securities fraud. He claims in Friday's complaint that, when it comes to the agreement he entered in 2007, he was the victim. The suit opens a new chapter in the beef between Shkreli and Lee Yaffe, the son of George Yaffe, a former banker who had invested in Shkreli's Elea Alpha fund more than...

