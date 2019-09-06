10th Circ. Says Driver's ADA Claims Don't Need 'Magic Words'

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday revived a sanitation truck driver's suit claiming a Wyoming town fired him because of his Hispanic origin and disability in violation of federal law, saying the man's pleas for help with his back injury were enough to make a case for retaliation. A three-member panel ruled that a lower court improperly granted summary judgment to Evansville, Wyoming, on Roy Mestas' claims that his supervisor subjected him to racial slurs and then retaliated against him after he sought accommodations for a back injury in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The panel said that just because...

