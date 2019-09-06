Vt. High Court Tells Agency To Redo Solar Project Review

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Vermont Supreme Court on Friday ordered the state Public Utility Commission to review again a solar generation project opposed by neighbors of the proposed facility, but said the project isn't necessarily doomed. The court said the PUC improperly sidestepped consideration of the town of Bennington's rules when the town didn't formally oppose the two-megawatt solar generation facility, called the Apple Hill project. Neighbors and a homeowners association challenged the commission's approval of the project. Vermont Justice Beth Robinson, writing for a unanimous court, said the Bennington Town Plan established guidelines for the kinds of construction that was allowed locally, but those rules...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS