Fate Of Poland’s Digital Tax Plan Cloudy After Pence's Visit

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Poland's government may be considering a delay of its plan to introduce a tax on digital revenues of major, mostly U.S.-based tech companies, national media reported Friday following a visit by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. Some media outlets in the country have said this week that Poland won't proceed with its plan for a digital tax, announced in July and published as draft legislation Aug. 26. Modeled after a recently enacted French levy on global tech giants' domestic revenue, the decision to scrap the plan was made immediately after Pence's two-day visit, according to reports. On Friday, however, the Polish...

