Stryker Must Pay For IP Marking Failure, Acantha Says

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Stryker Corp. lied for years about whether it adhered to the marking requirements in its patent licensing agreement with Acantha LLC, leading directly to a slashed royalties award when a jury found DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. infringed, Acantha has told a California federal court. While the jury did award Stryker $8.2 million in damages — which the judge cut in half — and a 6.5% royalty rate, another four years worth of sales could have been added if Stryker had properly marked its orthopedic implant patent with Acantha’s patent number, according to Thursday’s complaint. Under the Patent Act, patentees can receive damages dating...

