USPTO Alters Trademark Rules After Immigration Backlash

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Friday released revised trademark examination guidelines that deleted references to "immigration," a week after public criticism emerged that a new agency rule was forcing examiners to ask applicants about green cards. The revised guidelines cover how the agency is implementing a new rule, finalized this summer, that requires foreign trademark applicants to be represented by U.S. attorneys — a change aimed at stopping a recent flood of questionable Chinese applications. That domestic attorney rule has been lauded by trademark experts, but a report last month from Boston's NPR affiliate detailed how some USPTO examiners were concerned...

