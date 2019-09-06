SEC's Fee Program Is 'Power Grab,' Exchanges Tell DC Circ.

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Three major exchanges told the D.C. Circuit that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission misinterpreted the bounds of its authority in setting up a program that could cap fees received by the exchanges, calling it "a remarkable regulatory power grab." The New York Stock Exchange LLC, Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and the Chicago Board Options Exchange reiterated their challenge to the SEC's plan to launch a two-year pilot program examining certain fees the exchanges receive and rebates they pay in a sharply-worded reply brief Thursday. "According to the commission, Section 11A [of the Exchange Act] grants it limitless authority to adopt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS