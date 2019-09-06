Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

How They Won It

Quinn Emanuel Helps Hair Care Upstart Take Down L'Oreal

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- With a laser-focused story, a team of attorneys led by Quinn Emanuel helped rising hair care company Olaplex hold the world's largest beauty products company, L'Oreal, accountable for allegedly stealing a trailblazing patented formula, winning over a Delaware federal jury and securing a $50 million judgment in addition to an order that took several L'Oreal products off the market.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell LLP and Diamond McCarthy LLP notched the victory by distilling a lengthy litigation record and complex chemical formulas into an easily understandable narrative: that L'Oreal only brought its competing versions of...

