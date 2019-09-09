Consumers Deserve Retail Electric Power Competition

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Proposals to eliminate competition in retail electric supply to consumers are in the air. A consultant to the Massachusetts attorney general has just published an update to a report from last year, asserting that retail competition has led to nothing but losses. The report coincides with the recent filing of lawsuits alleging that competitive suppliers are committing fraud or engaged in unfair and deceptive practices, because agreed prices were higher than the cost of default service. But, while certainly worth considering, the economic analysis by Susan Baldwin, a former Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities regulator, overlooks important aspects of the competitive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS