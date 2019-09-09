MetLife Benefits Denial An 'Outlier,' Ex-Weil Atty Says

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A former Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP bankruptcy partner who says his career was cut short by a psychiatric breakdown has asked a New York federal judge for a win in his disability benefits suit against MetLife, arguing the insurer's denial of his claim was in "stark contrast" to the evidence. Ingo Scholz told the court in his motion Friday that a de novo review of his claims denial demonstrated that he deserved summary judgment in his Employee Retirement Income Security Act case against Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. His bid for short-term disability benefits was supported by all of the physicians...

