Groups Denied Win In IRS FOIA Suit Over Immigration Raid

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court Monday denied an initial attempt by the Southern Poverty Law Center and National Immigration Law Center to force the IRS to disclose records through an information request about its role in a controversial immigration raid. The two legal groups have not given the IRS an opportunity to respond to their allegations that the agency dodged a Freedom of Information Act request seeking records about an immigration raid at a Tennessee meatpacking plant in April 2018 that resulted in over 100 arrests, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly ruled. As a result, the case cannot be decided at...

