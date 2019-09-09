Hasbro Seeks $1.9M Atty Fees After Winning 'Life' Royalty Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Citing the "extraordinarily weak case" brought by heirs of a toy developer who sought $2 million in royalty fees for the "The Game of Life," Hasbro moved Friday for $1.9 million in attorney fees after defeating a breach of contract suit. In urging the court to grant the fee request, Hasbro said Lorraine Markham and her late husband's company Markham Concepts Inc. — the successor-in-interest to Bill Markham's intellectual property rights, including those stemming from "Life" — pressed on with their claims even when the evidence could not support them. Calling them "willfully blind," Hasbro said in a Sept. 6 motion...

