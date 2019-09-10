ED&F Fights Negligence Claim In $2B Danish Tax Fraud Suit

Law360, London (September 10, 2019, 6:58 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of ED&F Man has told a London court that it was wrongly accused of negligence over a scheme to cheat the Danish government out of $1.9 billion for simply providing dividend documentation used by other defendants to claim allegedly fraudulent tax refunds. Financial brokerage ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd. said its only role was to provide tax voucher statements to clients. It also notes, in an amended defense filed with the High Court on Sept. 5, that Denmark's tax authority said some of its documents were inaccurate, but made no allegation of dishonesty. ED&F Man added that it did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS