Pensions Watchdog Takes Finance Co. Director To Court

Law360, London (September 9, 2019, 2:40 PM BST) -- Britain’s pensions watchdog said Monday it is prosecuting the director of a property financing company for failing to provide evidence for its investigation into payments from a professional trustee with which he is also affiliated. Finance broker Southbank Capital Ltd. is under investigation by The Pensions Regulator over a string of investments it made using funds from 16 pension schemes managed by a company called PIM Trustees Ltd. The agency asked Michael Woolley, who is both the sole director of Southbank Capital and a director and shareholder of PIM Trustees, to provide documentation for the investigation but he failed to do...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS