Discount Retailer Fred's Files For Ch. 11 Amid Store Closings

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT) -- Discount retail chain Fred's Inc. filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware on Monday with plans to close its remaining retail stores and sell pharmacy locations after it already shut down roughly 440 of its retail stores by the end of August. Memphis, Tennessee-based Fred's and seven affiliates hit Chapter 11 with a $35 million debtor-in-possession financing agreement in place with certain existing lenders to fund the wind-down of operations. The company, founded in 1947, operates general merchandise and pharmacy stores in the southeastern United States. "The company is committed to ensuring an orderly wind-down of its operations, and has commenced liquidation...

