San Francisco Makes $2.5B Offer For PG&E Power Lines

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT) -- The city of San Francisco has made a $2.5 billion offer to buy bankrupt utility Pacific Gas & Electric’s power lines serving the city. City officials said Sunday — the day before the expected unveiling of San Francisco-based PG&E's plan to emerge from Chapter 11 — that they had sent a purchase offer to the utility for its electrical lines and associated infrastructure. “The offer we are putting forth is competitive, fair and equitable. It will offer financial stability for PG&E, while helping the city expand upon our efforts to provide reliable, safe, clean and affordable electricity to the residents and...

