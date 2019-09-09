Callon Activist Blasts Carrizo Oil Tie-Up, Wants Sale

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Investment firm Paulson & Co. Inc., a significant holder of Callon Petroleum Co. stock, said Monday it would vote against Callon's "value-destructive" $1.2 billion acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas, arguing that the company should try to sell itself instead. In a letter to Callon's board, Paulson & Co. said Callon's stock had dropped by more than a third since the all-stock tie-up was announced in July. The deal would hurt Callon's identity as a pure-play Permian producer and Callon's shareholders "would be massively diluted" if the acquisition were finalized, the investment firm said. Paulson & Co., which owns 9.5% of Callon's...

