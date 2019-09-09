Nestle Slams Cafe Contract Counterpunch As 'Out Of Whack'

Law360, Los Angeles (September 9, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Nestle urged a California federal judge Monday to throw out allegations that it tried to destroy Crest Foods' business after a falling-out over a Nestle-branded, Crest-run cafe chain, saying Crest's counterclaims that Nestle broke their contract is "out of whack with any kind of reality." At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, Nestle's attorney Carmine R. Zarlenga of Mayer Brown LLP told U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt there is no evidence Nestle breached any part of its contract with Texas-based franchise company Crest Foods Inc. and scoffed at the $50 million Crest seeks in damages, according to its counterclaims....

