Paul Weiss Rehires Former DOJ Antitrust Division's No. 2

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Andrew C. Finch returned to Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP on Monday as a New York-based partner after nearly 2½ years as the ranking deputy at the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, ending a stint that covered most of the Trump administration's competition enforcement to date. Finch, who again will be taking up his role as co-chair of Paul Weiss's antitrust practice group, even led the Antitrust Division as acting assistant attorney general from April 2017, when he first joined the administration, until September of that year. Throughout Finch's time at the DOJ, he bore the title of...

