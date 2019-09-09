Cohen Milstein Nabs Longtime DOJ Antitrust Litigator In DC

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Cohen Milstein announced Monday that it has hired a veteran antitrust litigator who comes to the plaintiffs firm after 12 years at the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, where he worked on both civil and criminal matters. Daniel McCuaig joined Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC late last month as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, bringing his experience turning reams of facts into coherent narratives for trials, as he did in the Apple e-book case and the attempted merger of insurers Cigna and Anthem. “What I do best as a lawyer is root out the facts that underlie...

