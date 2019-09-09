Juul Illegally Marketed E-Cigs As ‘Safe’ To Youths, FDA Says

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday warned electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs for allegedly marketing its products as safer than tobacco without the agency's approval, including during presentations at a school, and threatened to fine the company or seize its assets. Juul received the warning from the FDA on Monday, after testimony during a congressional hearing in July that the company called its products "much safer than cigarettes" and advised a student to "mention Juul" to a friend. (Getty) In a statement, the FDA said it became concerned following a congressional hearing in July on Juul Labs Inc.'s marketing...

