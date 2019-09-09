Co.'s $2.1M In Sanctions Upheld In Wind Farm Sale Dispute

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has upheld $2.1 million in sanctions against a wind farm company for refusing to turn over financial records in a dispute with a consultant during discovery. The Eleventh Court of Appeals said Friday that the lower court got it right when it found those records were vital to the merits of how much wind farm developer Trishe Resources Inc. owed consultant Hilliard Energy Ltd. A series of escalating sanctions didn't work to deter what the trial court called Trishe's "flagrant and bad faith" refusal to produce the records even after it was ordered to do so, and the...

