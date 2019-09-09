Nestle Water Co. Reaches Deal In Ex-Worker's Bias Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 12:16 PM EDT) -- Nestle Waters North America and a gay former company employee struck a deal on the brink of trial in his New Jersey federal lawsuit alleging he was fired for complaining about harassment he faced from co-workers due to his sexual orientation, according to an order filed Monday. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty signed an order administratively terminating the action, saying it was reported to the court that Milko Mateo’s suit has been settled. A trial in the matter had been scheduled to begin Monday. Judge McNulty said that, within 60 days, the parties must file all papers necessary to dismiss the...

