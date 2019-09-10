PTAB Lets Video Game Co. Amend Patent In PGR

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has allowed Japanese gaming company Gree Inc. to amend a patent in America Invents Act post-grant review after finding the original claims covered abstract ideas, dealing a blow to a patent challenger that’s behind wildly popular mobile games. The PTAB’s ruling, issued Friday, came in a post-grant review requested by Supercell Oy., the Finland-based developer of games such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. The patent challenge is part of a broader international dispute between the two companies. Gree’s patent covers a system for executing a battle in a video game. The PTAB decided...

