Missed Deadline Not Enough To Sink Bias Suit, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday revived a suit accusing John Jay College of Criminal Justice of not doing enough to stop an African American maintenance worker from being discriminated against and harassed by his manager, saying that a trial court was wrong to dismiss the suit apparently because he missed a deadline to update his complaint. A two-judge panel issued a summary order reversing a November ruling by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote dismissing maintenance employee Terrell James' suit accusing John Jay of looking the other way as he was being harassed and subjected to a hostile work environment by a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS