Greenbaum Rowe Nabs White Collar Atty In NJ

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT) -- Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP has added as a partner to its litigation department a veteran criminal defense lawyer with a history of representing high-profile clients like professional athletes and elected officials, as the firm aims to expand its reconstituted criminal defense practice group. Christopher D. Adams, who is leading the firm’s criminal defense and regulatory compliance practice group, said he was drawn to Greenbaum Rowe by “the quality of the lawyers and the lawyering at the firm,” and said he needed a larger base of operations to support his case load and clients. “A smaller firm wasn’t able ......

