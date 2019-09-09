Mass. Suspends Cannabis Licenses Tied To Illegal Crop

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts marijuana regulators suspended a cannabis company’s licenses on Monday as police investigated one of its owners for allegedly conspiring in an illegal pot growing operation. The Cannabis Control Commission suspended six licenses tied to Nova Farms and co-owner Mark Rioux. Rioux, a real estate agent who was arrested in August, faces criminal charges for allegedly helping set up an unlicensed marijuana crop in Attleboro, Massachusetts, where police seized 143 plants valued at roughly $570,000 in July, according to local news reports. “The commission takes these allegations seriously and is taking immediate action to protect against the risks of diversion and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS