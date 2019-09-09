McConnell Agrees To Stopgap Funding Bill To Avert Shutdown

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday afternoon that the Senate would pass a stopgap funding bill to avoid an Oct. 1 shutdown, as the chamber finishes the raft of appropriations bills that will fund the federal government for the next fiscal year. McConnell's comments on the Senate floor come after House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said last week that the Democrat-controlled chamber would consider a clean continuing resolution next week. Hoyer blamed the Senate for failing to pass a single appropriations bill before the August recess. McConnell said that while his chamber would move quickly to pass the bills...

