Auto Parts Biz Owner Pleads Guilty To Bankruptcy Fraud

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The former owner of a Kentucky auto and truck parts business has pled guilty to attempting to hide $315,000 in funds that his company transferred to him in 2013 just before entering bankruptcy. In a plea deal filed Monday, Barry Sanders admitted he knew Trailblazers Inc. was sliding into bankruptcy when he had the company write him the checks and that he was attempting to conceal business assets from Trailblazers’ creditors. “The defendant took advantage of a process designed to aid troubled businesses,” U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr. said in a statement released Monday. “His conviction demonstrates that the government will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS