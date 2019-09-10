Credit Data Group Calls Texas Medical Billing Law Unlawful

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT) -- An association of consumer credit data agencies is challenging a Texas law in federal court that would prohibit the agencies from including certain surprise medical bills in consumer credit reports, saying the law conflicts with the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The Consumer Data Industry Association, a group that includes the companies behind consumer credit reports, says in its Monday complaint that the FCRA prohibits states from passing laws that limit content on consumer credit reports. But that's exactly what state lawmakers did this spring when they passed S.B. 1037, which took effect May 31, the association says. It's asking the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS