FCA Delays Data Rule Review To Make Way For Brexit

Law360, London (September 10, 2019, 7:55 PM BST) -- Britain's financial services watchdog has paused its review of how technological advancements in the use of data will affect wholesale markets, saying banks and other financial firms should focus all their energy on preparing for Brexit. The Financial Conduct Authority planned to issue a formal call for input in the second quarter of 2019 asking companies to give it insight into how they use and analyze market data as technology advances. But with Britain's exit from the European Union drawing nearer, the watchdog said it would shelve the probe to allow companies to focus on preparing for the still uncertain withdrawal,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS