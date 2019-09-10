Antitrust, Finance Chiefs Get 5 More Years In New Commission

Law360, London (September 10, 2019, 4:22 PM BST) -- The European Commission said Tuesday two of its most high-profile portfolios would stay with the same commissioners, leaving financial services with capital markets union advocate Valdis Dombrovskis and competition with frequent big tech adversary Margrethe Vestager. Margrethe Vestager, who will stay on as commissioner for competition, has been outspoken on antitrust concerns raised by technology giants including Facebook and Google. (AP) The commission’s incoming president, Ursula von der Leyen, unveiled her plan to divvy up power among the commissioners tapped to run the European Union's executive arm for the next five years. Her lineup includes three executive vice presidents, whose job is...

