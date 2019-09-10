Sky9 Capital Raises $440M For Pair Of Chinese Tech Funds

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm Sky9 Capital said Tuesday it raised a combined $440 million for two funds that will continue the firm's investments in Chinese technology startups. The oversubscribed fundraise counted sovereign wealth funds, foundations, pension funds and family offices among its investors, the announcement said. Sky9 Capital invests in Chinese internet, enterprise and deep technology sectors. Sky9 Capital Fund IV LP will focus on early-stage investments, while Sky9 Capital MVP Fund LP will be invested in growth-stage and breakout companies in Sky9's portfolio, the firm said. Founder Ron Cao said China's startup environment was fertile ground for investors. "The potential disruptions...

