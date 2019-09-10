1st Circ. Skeptical That Mass. Electoral System Is Illegal

Law360, Boston (September 10, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts’ winner-take-all system for apportioning presidential electors does not seem to violate the principle of one person, one vote, even if Republican candidates struggle to win statewide, a skeptical First Circuit panel indicated Tuesday during arguments in a bid to revive a suit brought by a GOP presidential candidate. Hearing arguments from an attorney representing three Republicans including former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2020, the panel said that just because it’s harder for the GOP to win in the deep-blue state doesn’t make the system itself unconstitutional. “It seems to me that...

