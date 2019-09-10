Trump Says Suit Against NY Tax Return Law Belongs In DC

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 12:40 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to block a New York law that could allow his state tax returns to be disclosed to Democrats in Congress belongs in D.C. federal court, not New York, Trump told the court. President Donald Trump told the District of Columbia federal court that since New York officials, working with Congress, planned to send his tax returns to D.C., they “cannot now complain about being haled into a D.C. court.” (AP) Given the fact that New York Tax Commissioner Michael Schmidt and state Attorney General Letitia James would be sending Trump’s tax return information to the House Ways and Means...

