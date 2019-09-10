CFPB Rolls Out Innovation Policies, State Regulator Network

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday said it has partnered with seven state attorneys general to launch a network of regulators who will work together to facilitate financial innovation and has released a set of revamped policies for companies looking to test new financial offerings and disclosures. Dubbed the American Consumer Financial Innovation Network, the multistate initiative announced by the CFPB aims to bring together state AGs and financial regulators at both the state and federal level with the shared mission of streamlining the regulation of consumer financial products. "Federal and state coordination promotes consistency in the regulation of consumer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS