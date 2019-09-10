Amazon Owes Tax On Marketplace Sales, SC Judge Says

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 11:14 AM EDT) -- Amazon is liable for South Carolina sales and use tax on third-party products sold through the retailer’s online marketplace, an administrative law judge determined Tuesday. Amazon argued that South Carolina's Department of Revenue had overreached its authority in applying the state's sales and use tax law to the company's third-party marketplace transactions. (AP) The South Carolina Administrative Law Court affirmed a $12.5 million tax assessment the state Department of Revenue levied against Amazon Services LLC in 2016, determining that the state’s sales and use tax law applied to the company’s third-party marketplace transactions during that period. The court rejected Amazon’s arguments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS