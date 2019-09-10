Norfolk Southern Can't Derail Antitrust Suit Over Va. Junction

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Railroad giant Norfolk Southern Railway Co. can't escape rival CSX Transportation Inc.'s antitrust claims accusing it of charging exorbitant rates to shut CSX out of a small railroad they co-own, a Virginia federal judge ruled on Monday. U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis said Norfolk Southern can't shed claims alleging it abused its 57% ownership stake in the Norfolk & Portsmouth Belt Line Railroad Co. — a roughly 26-mile interchange used to connect railcars with different carriers and facilities in the Hampton Roads area — to price CSX out of access to Virginia's largest port, the Norfolk International Terminals. Judge Davis...

