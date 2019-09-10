Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Capital One's Antitrust Suit Against IV

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Capital One can’t bring antitrust claims against patent licensing firm Intellectual Ventures in Maryland federal court after they were already rejected by a Virginia federal judge, the Federal Circuit affirmed Tuesday. The bank’s claims that IV is monopolizing the banking technology market are barred by collateral estoppel, a three-judge panel said. The court said the estoppel, which bars parties from relitigating issues already decided in another proceeding, made it “unnecessary” to go into the appeal’s other question, which is whether IV is protected by Noerr-Pennington immunity. The panel noted that Capital One took an informed risk to abandon its appeal in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS