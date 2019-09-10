Industrial Tech Biz Samsara Lands $300M Funding Round

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Samsara, an internet of things company catering to operational industries, said Tuesday it raised $300 million in a funding round backed by investors such as Andreessen Horowitz and Tiger Global Management. The funds will be used to grow the company’s product offerings and geographic reach, according to the announcement. With the latest injections, Samsara said it has raised a total of $530 million to date. Samsara caters to customers in industries such as transportation, field services, food production, energy, construction and manufacturing. Its internet-connected products and services include fleet tracking, safety cameras, and routing and dispatch technology, according to its website....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS