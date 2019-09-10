Simpson Thacher-Led Genomics Co. Ups IPO Target To $342M

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Life sciences company 10x Genomics Inc. on Tuesday raised the price range for its initial public offering scheduled this week, now hoping to raise up to $342 million in a potentially bullish sign for the cancer-focused diagnostics business. Advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, 10x Genomics said it now plans to offer 9 million shares priced between $36 and $38, according to an amended prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. At peak price, 10x would raise $342 million. The revised price range beats an earlier estimate of $31 to $35, which would have raised $315 million at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS