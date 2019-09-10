Trump Fires John Bolton As National Security Adviser

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT) -- National Security Adviser John Bolton was forced out of his role Tuesday after clashing with President Donald Trump on a number of policy issues, the third national security adviser to leave the White House in as many years. Bolton handed in his resignation after being told that his services were no longer needed, the president said on Twitter. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,” Trump said. The president said he would name a new adviser next week....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS